Ludvig was picked up off the waiver wire by the Penguins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ludvig has yet to appear in an NHL game after being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The addition of the 23-year-old blueliner would seem to spell the end of Liobr Hajek's time in Pittsburgh on a professional tryout and will likely keep Mark Friedman in the minors, assuming he clears waivers. For his part, Ludvig figures to enter Opening Night against the Blackhawks as the Pens' seventh defenseman and is unlikely to suit up.