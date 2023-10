Ludvig has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out indefinitely, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com on Wednesday.

Ludvig sustained the injury while trying to deliver an open-ice hit in the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas. He was making his NHL debut after Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers from Florida on Monday. With Ludvig not expected to play Thursday versus Colorado, Chad Ruhwedel will probably draw back into the lineup.