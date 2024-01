Ludvig is banged up and not available for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Ludvig was initially expected to maintain his place in the lineup over Pierre-Olivier Joseph for Tuesday's contest. Instead, Ludvig will sit to deal with the undisclosed injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan is expected to comment on Ludvig's status after the game -- if not, an update should be available prior to Thursday's tilt with the Bruins.