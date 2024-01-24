Ludvig (upper body) has begun skating but still hasn't taken part in practice, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Wednesday.

Ludvig is technically eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Saturday against Montreal but the fact that he isn't practicing yet doesn't bode well for his return versus the Habs. Before suffering his upper-body issue, the 23-year-old defenseman was stuck in a 14-game pointless streak and is unlikely to generate much in the way of offensive production even once cleared to play.