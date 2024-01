Ludvig (undisclosed) has been designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Ludvig was originally deemed as "banged up" by coach Mike Sullivan but it appears the blueliner is dealing with something more severe. Since returning from a concussion, Ludvig has been a mainstay in the Penguins' lineup, appearing in 18 straight games in which he recorded one assist, 35 hits and 23 blocks. In his stead, Pierre-Olivier Joseph should get an extended look while Ryan Shea was recalled from the minors.