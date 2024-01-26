Ludvig (upper body) is taking part in practice Friday in a regular jersey, Penguins' studio host Dan Potash reports.

Ludvig was injured Dec. 31 and is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve in time for Saturday's tilt versus Montreal. The defenseman has one assist, 37 hits and 23 blocked shots in 19 games. Should he not play Saturday, the Penguins don't play until Feb. 6 when they are home to Winnipeg.