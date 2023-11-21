Ludvig (concussion) has been recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will be on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Ludvig played in two games with the Baby Pens in which he recorded two PIM. Back up with the big club, the 23-year-old blueliner may be hard-pressed to break into the lineup ahead of Ryan Shea, though injuries to Chad Ruhwedel (lower body) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) could create an opening.