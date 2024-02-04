Ludvig (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Ludvig didn't play in the farm team's contest Saturday. The end of his conditioning assignment suggests he may be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Jets. Even when healthy, Ludvig shouldn't be expected to see more than a third-pairing role.
More News
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Sent to AHL for conditioning•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Not practicing with team•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: On long-term injured reserve•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Not a healthy scratch•