Ludvig (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Ludvig didn't play in the farm team's contest Saturday. The end of his conditioning assignment suggests he may be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Jets. Even when healthy, Ludvig shouldn't be expected to see more than a third-pairing role.