Ludvig (concussion) was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday for a conditioning assignment.

Ludvig, who is on the long-term injured reserve list, hasn't played since Oct. 24, which was his NHL debut, because of the injury. Once he's fully recovered, Ludvig might stay in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for an extended stint, though it's also possible he'll serve as Pittsburgh's sixth or seventh defenseman. He had three goals, 17 points and 72 PIM in 54 outings with AHL Charlotte last campaign.