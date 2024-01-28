Ludvig (upper body) was loaned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday for conditioning purposes.

Ludvig, who hasn't played since Dec. 31 against the Islanders, will get some playing time at the minor-league level and could be back with Pittsburgh after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old defender has one assist, 12 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots and 37 hits in 19 NHL outings this campaign.