Ludvig (upper body) was loaned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday for conditioning purposes.
Ludvig, who hasn't played since Dec. 31 against the Islanders, will get some playing time at the minor-league level and could be back with Pittsburgh after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old defender has one assist, 12 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots and 37 hits in 19 NHL outings this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Not practicing with team•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: On long-term injured reserve•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Not a healthy scratch•
-
Penguins' John Ludvig: Taken off injured reserve•