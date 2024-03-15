Ludvig tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over San Jose.

Ludvig scored the eventual game-winner 2:38 into the third period, beating Magnus Chrona from the point, before adding an assist on a Rickard Rakell deflection later in the frame. It's the first career multi-point contest for the rookie defenseman, who had just one goal and two points through 26 games coming into Thursday. While his performance Thursday was encouraging, Ludvig isn't typically expected to contribute much offensively in a bottom-pairing role.