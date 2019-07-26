Penguins' John Marino: Acquired for conditional pick
Marino was brought in by the Penguins from the Oilers in exchange for a 2021 conditional sixth-round pick.
Pittsburgh will only have to fork over the pick if the team signs Marino to an entry-level contract. The blueliner is set to captain Harvard this season, his final year of collegiate eligibility. In his prior three campaigns, the 22-year-old notched seven goals and 35 helpers in 101 contests.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times