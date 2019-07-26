Penguins' John Marino: Acquired for conditional pick

Marino was brought in by the Penguins from the Oilers in exchange for a 2021 conditional sixth-round pick.

Pittsburgh will only have to fork over the pick if the team signs Marino to an entry-level contract. The blueliner is set to captain Harvard this season, his final year of collegiate eligibility. In his prior three campaigns, the 22-year-old notched seven goals and 35 helpers in 101 contests.