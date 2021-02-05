Marino (COVID-19 protocols) was back on the ice for Friday's practice session, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

It seems Pittsburgh is finally getting some good news from the blue line, as Marino was cleared to rejoin his teammates while Kris Letang (lower body) and Mike Matheson (upper body) practiced as well. At this point, fantasy players should expect that Marino will be activated off the COVID-19 protocol list when it's updated later Friday.