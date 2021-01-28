Marino (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Marino has already seen heavy minutes given the bevy of injuries plaguing the Pens' blue line and now could see an even heavier workload after Brian Dumoulin (lower body) was labeled week-to-week. The 23-year-old Marino figures to be the preferred point man with the No. 2 power-play unit, which should bolster his fantasy value.