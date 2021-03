Marino collected a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Marino stepped into a one-timer from the top of the right circle and beat Buffalo netminder Dustin Tokarski, giving the Penguins a 3-1 lead late in the second period. The goal, which stood as the game-winner, was Marino's second of the year, although both have come in his last six outings. The 23-year-old has produced five points in 29 games during his sophomore campaign.