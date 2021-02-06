Marino (COVID-19 protocol) will play in Saturday's game against the Islanders.
Marino didn't miss a game while in the league's protocol. The 23-year-old has averaged a whopping 23:45 of ice time per contest this season, but he has just one point and eight shots on net through 10 games.
