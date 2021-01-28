Marino picked up an undisclosed injury against the Bruins on Tuesday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

It's been a tough start to the season for Marino, as he is pointless in seven outings and is carrying a minus-6 rating while averaging 22:32 of ice time, including 1:52 with the man advantage. The blueliner has been playing on his offside following injuries to Marcus Pettersson (upper body) and Mike Matheson (upper body). The Pens have already added Yannick Weber given their raft of injuries on defense and would likely have to consider more additions if Marino is out long term.