Marino (COVID-19 protocol) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Islanders.

Marino was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after being placed on the list Wednesday. Perhaps the team is taking an extra cautious approach, so we won't know the final verdict on Marino until warmups commence. Penguins defensemen Kris Letang (lower body) and Mike Matheson (upper body) are also game-time decisions.