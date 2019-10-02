Penguins' John Marino: Dipped in minors
Marino is back with the Penguins after being reassigned to the minors on paper Tuesday.
The Penguins needed to get roster compliant prior to Tuesday's deadline and needed to first place Bryan Rust (hand) on long-term injured reserve before they could recall Marino. The blueliner impressed during the preseason and earned his way onto the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Sabres on Thursday. The youngster will likely be watching from the press box, but at least showed team brass enough to stick around for the time being. If he's not getting minutes, however, Marino could find himself down with the Baby Pens before long in order to get him into some game action.
