Penguins' John Marino: Earns assist in loss
Marino notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat to Winnipeg.
Since being called upon to step up in Kris Letang's (lower body) absence, Marino has racked up five points in his last seven games. The young blueliner has been well worth the sixth-round pick the club gave up for him in the offseason. As he continues to develop, the Massachusetts native could provide general manager Jim Rutherford the confidence to allow Justin Schultz (undisclosed) to hit free agency July 1.
