Marino garnered an assist against the Wild on Tuesday.

Marino is goalless in his last 12 outings but has racked up eight helpers over that stretch. Among his fellow rookies, Marino is sitting ninth in the league in points (23) and third for defensemen behind Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes. Even once Justin Schultz (lower body) and Brian Dumoulin (ankle) return to the lineup, Marino should continue to log consistent minutes on the Pens' blue line.