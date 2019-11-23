Play

Marino scored a goal and had five shots in Friday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Marino rounded out the scoring 2:30 into the second period, putting Pittsburgh up 4-1 and chasing New Jersey starter MacKenzie Blackwood from the game. The 22-year-old rookie has hit the scoresheet in four straight games (one goal, three assists) and now has seven points in November after collecting just one assist in 11 October tilts.

