Penguins' John Marino: Enjoying four-game point streak
Marino scored a goal and had five shots in Friday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.
Marino rounded out the scoring 2:30 into the second period, putting Pittsburgh up 4-1 and chasing New Jersey starter MacKenzie Blackwood from the game. The 22-year-old rookie has hit the scoresheet in four straight games (one goal, three assists) and now has seven points in November after collecting just one assist in 11 October tilts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.