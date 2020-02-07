Penguins' John Marino: Escapes injury scare
Marino left Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay in the third period and didn't return due to an upper-body injury.
The 22-year-old was hit in the face by a Steven Stamkos shot late in the third period. Coach Mike Sullivan said following the loss that Marino should be okay and is being evaluated by team doctors. Marino scored his fifth goal of the season in the game and is now up to 25 points in 51 games this campaign. Expect the team to update the blueliner's status ahead of Saturday's game against Florida.
