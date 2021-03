Marino scored a goal and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Marino's goal at 16:13 of the first period tied the game at 1-1. It also sparked a run of three goals in 61 seconds for the Penguins, as they chased Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev. The 23-year-old Marino has struggled in 2020-21 -- he has only four points, 22 shots on net, 28 hits and 29 blocked shots in 24 outings. He's a solid defender, but the lack of scoring makes him a no-go for fantasy managers.