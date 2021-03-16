Marino (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Boston, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

If cleared to play, Marino should partner back up with Marcus Pettersson while Chad Ruhwedel would once again find himself watching from the sidelines. It's been a tough sophomore campaign for the 23-year-old Marino offensively, as he has managed just four points in 25 games this year, well off the pace of .46 points per game pace he set last season. Still, Marino should get plenty of opportunities to suit up on the No. 2 power-play unit which bolsters his fantasy value.