Penguins' John Marino: Game-time decision versus Sens
Marino (face) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa.
Marino missed the last 11 contests after taking a puck to the face but appears to be nearing a return to action. The Massachusetts native figures to slot into the second pairing alongside Marcus Pettersson based on Monday's practice session, per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop. Prior to getting hurt, the youngster notched two points in his previous two contests and should be capable of reaching the 30-point mark.
