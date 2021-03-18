Marino (upper body) will be a game-time call against the Devils on Thursday after telling reporters, "I feel pretty good. It's going to be a game-time decision - see how I feel in a little bit. But I've been feeling a lot better, for sure."

Marino -- who missed the club's last four contests due to his upper-body issue -- could be in line to join the No. 2 power-play unit once cleared to play and would likely pair up with Marcus Pettersson. It's been a tough second season for the young defenseman, as he has managed a mere four points in 25 appearances this year while averaging 22:57 of ice time.