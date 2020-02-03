Marino snagged an assist against the Capitals on Sunday.

Despite logging 2:52 of ice time with the man advantage Sunday, Marino's marker came at even strength and ended a five-game pointless streak. The youngster is still looking for his first goal since Dec. 17 versus Calgary, a run of 18 outings without finding the back of the net. Once Brian Dumoulin (ankle) returns to the lineup, Marino's defensive partner could change which might help him produce more in the offensive end.