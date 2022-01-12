Marino notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Marino set up Evgeni Malkin's second of two goals in the game. The 24-year-old Marino has picked up an assist in four of the last five contests, providing a little depth offense from the blue line. The Massachusetts native is up to one goal, 15 helpers, 40 shots on net, 38 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 35 contests. He's a solid all-around option in deeper fantasy formats.