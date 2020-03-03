Penguins' John Marino: Good to go against Ottawa
Marino (face) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Senators.
Marino has missed Pittsburgh's last 11 games while recovering from the facial surgery he underwent Feb. 10, but he's been a full participant at practice since Thursday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Senators. The 22-year-old American is expected to return to a significant role, skating on the Penguins' second pairing and second power-play unit Tuesday.
