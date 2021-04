Marino (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Marino will avoid missing any game time for the Penguins, which is a boon for a club that has consistently dealt with injuries among its forwards. It's been a tough year offensively for the 23-year-old blueliner, as he has managed a mere seven points in 35 contests.