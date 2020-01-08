Marino picked up a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Marino continues to do good work -- his assist Tuesday got him to the 20-point mark in 41 appearances. A 40-point pace for a full season is nothing to sneeze at from a rookie blueliner. Marino has added 53 shots on goal, 57 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating.