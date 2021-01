Marino signed a six-year contract worth $4.4 million AAV with the Penguins on Sunday.

Marino was outstanding as a rookie last season, posting six goals, 20 assists and a plus-17 rating over 56 games. With one year remaining on his entry-level contract, the 23-year-old is locked up through the 2026-27 campaign. This contract could be a massive value for the Penguins at that point. Marino is locked into a top-four role and should handle power-play time as well during the upcoming season.