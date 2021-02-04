Marino was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

It's unclear how long Marino will be out. He's currently the only Penguins player in protocol. For now, he'll stay away from the team, and he's at least questionable for Saturday's game against the Islanders. If Marino's unavailable, the team likely will need to call up reinforcements from the AHL.