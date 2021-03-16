Marino (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Marino was initially considered a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup versus the Bruins. However, his placement on IR signals that the 23-year-old will miss a fourth straight game. Considering he was close to a return Tuesday, Marino has a good chance to return for Thursday's road clash against the Devils. Fantasy managers are hoping he'll ramp up his offensive play once he's healthy, as Marino has just four points through 25 games after recording 26 points through 56 contests in his rookie season.