Marino (upper body) was absent from Friday's practice session, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marino had just one point in his last eight contests before picking up his upper-body injury. If the 23-year-old blueliner remains unavailable against the Sabres on Saturday, Chad Ruhwedel figures to hold onto his spot on the third pairing while Cody Ceci should see an uptick in ice time.