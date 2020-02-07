Marino wasn't at practice Friday due to the upper-body injury he sustained against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He is being further evaluated for precautionary reasons."

Marino has put together a fantastic rookie campaign, racking up five goals and 20 helpers in 51 outings. If the youngster is unable to play in Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, it would likely open the door for Juuso Riikola to jump back into the lineup.