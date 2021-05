Marino scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Marino gave the Penguins some extra insurance late in the third period. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points (four on the power play), 53 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 50 contests. He had 26 points in 56 outings as a rookie last year, but the Massachusetts native has struggled to regain that form in 2020-21.