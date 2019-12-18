Marino registered a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

The rookie blueliner tied the game with his goal at 12:13 of the second period, and later helped out on Evgeni Malkin's empty-netter in the third. Marino also had three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in a statistically-rich performance. The 22-year-old is up to 15 points, a plus-12 rating and 48 shots on goal through 32 games.