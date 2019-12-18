Penguins' John Marino: One of each in win
Marino registered a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
The rookie blueliner tied the game with his goal at 12:13 of the second period, and later helped out on Evgeni Malkin's empty-netter in the third. Marino also had three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in a statistically-rich performance. The 22-year-old is up to 15 points, a plus-12 rating and 48 shots on goal through 32 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.