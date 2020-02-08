Penguins' John Marino: Out Saturday
Marino (face) won't play in Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Marino will be held out for precautionary reasons as the Penguins' medical staff determines whether surgery is required. The defenseman will be evaluated once the team returns home to Pittsburgh on Monday. The 22-year-old has been impressive in his rookie season, collecting 25 points across 51 appearances.
