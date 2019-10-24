Marino registered one shot, one block and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, his ninth straight appearance for Pittsburgh.

Marino signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins over the summer after deciding to forgo his fourth year of eligibility at Harvard. The blueliner was expected to get a long look in training camp before joining AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but instead has worked his way into the lineup. The 22-year-old's performance has convinced the club to carry nine defensemen on the 23-man roster, something rarely seen in today's NHL. At some point, Marino may have to go down to the minors since he is the only guy on the blue line that wouldn't need to clear waivers, though Pittsburgh could opt to trade away Jack Johnson, Erik Gudbranson or Juuso Riikola instead.