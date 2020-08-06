Marino registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Marino had the secondary helper on Jason Zucker's first-period goal. The 23-year-old Marino added three blocked shots and two PIM in the contest to go with his first career playoff point. The blueliner produced 26 points in 56 games during the regular season.