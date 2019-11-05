Marino scored an unassisted goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

The young blueliner stepped out of the box after getting called for a tripping penalty, scooped up a loose puck in the neutral zone, then beat Jaroslav Halak five-hole on the ensuing breakaway. Marino now has two points, a goal and an assist, through his first 13 NHL games, and the 22-year-old could see his role increase in the short term if the lower-body injury Kris Letang sustained in this contest proves to be serious.