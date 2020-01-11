Penguins' John Marino: Provides pair of assists
Marino recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Marino helped out on the first and last goals for the Penguins. He's now posted seven assists in his last eight games. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 22 points, 55 shots, 60 blocked shots and 58 hits through 42 contests. He's earned a top-four role through strong play at both ends of the ice, and fantasy attention should soon follow.
