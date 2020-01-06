Penguins' John Marino: Registers assist in loss
Marino earned an assist in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to the Panthers.
While Marino remains bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, he has notched four helpers over that stretch while averaging 20:49 of ice time. The rookie defenseman currently finds himself paired up with Marcus Pettersson in the Pens' second pairing with Brian Dumoulin (ankle) and Justin Schultz (lower body) sidelined. While Marino's partner might change once (if) the blue line gets healthy, he is a lock for the lineup after impressing team brass throughout the first half of the season. With 19 points in 40 contests, the 22-year-old could certainly push for the 40-point mark this year, making him a top-end fantasy option.
