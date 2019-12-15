Penguins' John Marino: Registers just one shot
Marino recorded just one shot against the Kings on Saturday, despite logging 1:16 of ice time with the man advantage.
Marino continues to log big minutes for the club, as he also played 1:57 on the penalty kill for a total of 23:44 of ice time. The youngster has been playing with Kris Letang on Pittsburgh's top line, but he will likely move back a pairing once Brian Dumoulin (ankle) is cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.