Marino recorded just one shot against the Kings on Saturday, despite logging 1:16 of ice time with the man advantage.

Marino continues to log big minutes for the club, as he also played 1:57 on the penalty kill for a total of 23:44 of ice time. The youngster has been playing with Kris Letang on Pittsburgh's top line, but he will likely move back a pairing once Brian Dumoulin (ankle) is cleared to play.