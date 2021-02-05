Marino (COVID-19 protocols) has been removed from the leagues' protocol list, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marino -- who returned to practice Friday -- would have been just the lastest Penguin to miss out this season. It appears the Pittsburgh blueline is trending in the right direction, as it could also see Kris Letang (lower body) and Mike Matheson (upper body) back in action against the Islanders in addition to Marino. The emergence of Pierre-Olivier Joseph could shuffle up the defensive pairing Saturday and could result in Marino being bumped from a role on either power-play unit.