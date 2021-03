Marino (upper body) will miss Monday's matchup with Boston but has begun skating.

Marino will be on the shelf for a third straight outing, which figures to see Chad Ruhwedel maintain his spot in the third pairing. Prior to getting hurt, Marino managed just one point in his last eight contests and should be considered a mid-range fantasy option at best given his offensive struggles this season. Given the quick turnaround, it seems unlikely Marino will be available against Boston on Tuesday.