Penguins' John Marino: Signs entry-level deal

Marino agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Marino will forego his senior season with Havard to instead join the Penguins' organization. The blueliner put up 11 points in 33 games last year and figures to see significant minutes with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2019-20. With the signing of Marino, Pittsburgh will send a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Oilers.