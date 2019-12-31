Play

Marino notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Marino set up Patric Hornqvist for an insurance tally in the second period. The 22-year-old defenseman has assists in each of the last three games. For the year, he's earned 18 points, 56 hits and a plus-16 rating in 37 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories