Penguins' John Marino: Snags helper Monday
Marino notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Marino set up Patric Hornqvist for an insurance tally in the second period. The 22-year-old defenseman has assists in each of the last three games. For the year, he's earned 18 points, 56 hits and a plus-16 rating in 37 contests.
